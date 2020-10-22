20 new cases reported, Scioto County remains Red

SCIOTO — During the past 24-hours, the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported 20 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The new cases bring the total to 876 for the county since the outbreak of the virus.

The health departments also reported 16 more people who previously tested positive for the virus, have recovered, bringing the total of recoveries to 612 people over the course of the pandemic.

There were no additional hospitalizations reported Thursday so the total stays at 70 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at a Level Three (Red) Public Health Emergency on the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

Level Three or “Red” means that the county is experiencing “Very High Exposure and Spread” of the COVID19 virus.

Scioto County only met three (3) of the seven (7) indicators on the PHAS this week including Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita; Indicator; Indicator 3: Non-Congregate Cases; and Indicator 5: Outpatient Visits.

Indicators that were not met by Scioto County this week included: Indicator 2: New Cases Increase; Indicator 4: Emergency Department Visits; Indicator 6: Hospital Admissions; and Indicator 7: ICU Bed Occupancy.

Scioto County will remain above Level 3 (Orange) until Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita drops below 100. This week Scioto County’s New Cases per Capita was at 233.69 per 100K.

