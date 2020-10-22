Salvation Army Angel Tree begins November the 1st

SCIOTO — Angels from heaven? no, but the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is a special program that uses ‘angels’ to make sure local girls and boys are not left without gifts for Christmas this year.

According to the Salvation Army’s website for all of the Salvation Armies’ across the country, every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas morning. The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year. Once a child or senior adult has been registered and accepted as an Angel their Christmas wish list is shared with donors in your community who purchase gifts of new clothing and toys. The gifts are distributed to the family to place under their family Christmas tree.

Speaking with Misty Simco, Officer with the Portsmouth Salvation Army, she said that this year there seems to be an even greater need for these ‘angels’ than ever before. She said that the pandemic has hurt many people and businesses in the area and people need help.

“It (Angel Tree) is starting earlier this year, Walmart has been very gracious to us, there is a program called Rescue Christmas and they are a big part of allowing us to do our Angel Tree program this year. We will be putting the Angel tags on the trees on November the first,” Simco said. “We will have an ability to scan a bar-code, if people don’t want to actually get the tag, they can scan the bar-code and it will go to a Walmart registry that has been set up for the Portsmouth Salvation Army. Folks can choose gifts from there if they’d like and then they are sent directly to the Salvation Army from Walmart.”

Simco continued, “The angel tags will be there for people to pick and go and shop if they want, with that angel or if they are not comfortable with that, there will be the bar-codes that people can then scan if they would prefer to shop online. On those lists registries, they are age-related for either a boy or girl and Walmart has given them their list for their registries, of the top 20 toys which could also be part of the list. This year’s Angel Tree will start on Nov. 1 through Dec. 15. The trees should be in the main door when you go into Walmart and it will have the tags on it. The bar-codes should be big enough that people should be able to scan from a safe distance.”

The angels on the trees represent a child, but not a specific child, but could be one of the specific ages. If you pick an angel tag and shop for that particular child, you can just give the items there at Walmart, who will have it there for the Salvation Army to pick up. Simco said that she could not say enough about how fabulous Walmart has been and she said that this is the earliest they have been able to start since she has been involved in this.

Simco said that she did not want to leave other places out that are helping and having the angel trees, like the IGA’s, banks, Toro Loco, Sonora, and Rural King are places that have had angel trees for years for the Salvation Army. Folks do not necessarily have to shop at Walmart, they can purchase things for the ‘angel’ and bring them to the Salvation Army.

Simco mentioned again that the Salvation Army has been truly busy because of the need during the pandemic and that folks are good about helping out, just like in the Angel Tree Program.

What the Angel Trees will look like filled with Tags https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_Angel-Tree.jpg What the Angel Trees will look like filled with Tags Courtesy Photo An example of the bags filled for the children from Angel Tree donations https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_OIP.jpg An example of the bags filled for the children from Angel Tree donations Courtesy Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights