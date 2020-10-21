Biden campaign bus stops in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH — The Biden Campaign’s “Soul of the Nation” Bus Tour touched down in Portsmouth Wednesday morning, passing out campaign memorabilia in-front of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 577 building.

Making its way around the state this week, campaign officials said that more than 100 people came by to pick-up Biden-Harris t-shirts, yard signs, and masks. The event lasted a little more than an hour before the bus departed for the western part of Ohio, stopping in Cincinnati and Dayton later on Wednesday.

Neither former Vice President Joe Biden or Sen. Kamala Harris were in attendance, but local Democrats were there to show their support for their party’s candidate.

“I think the people of Scioto County are realizing how the current president treats other people, the way he talks to people,” said Joe Dillow, a union member of the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers. “We’re part of the Appalachian region, we’re proud and humble people and we love to help one another. We see that in the Biden-Harris campaign.”

“I’m looking for a change in this nation and we see who’s going to be the change,” added Romie Langford in favor of Biden. “I believe he is honest and is for the people.”

For some Democrats like Donna Dryden, the last four years under the Trump administration were too much to handle and frightening at times. Although not voting for President Donald Trump, she wanted to give him a fair chance once in office. Having seen his work now, she is not willing to give him another.

“I want America to get back to democracy, kindness, and empathy which we don’t have right now,” said Dryden. “We have way too much hatred.”

Both local Democrat and Republican parties will be ramping up their push with election day now less than two weeks away, planning multiple events to get the word out.

On Friday, the Scioto County Republicans will host Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy at its 605 Chillicothe St. headquarters for “Coffee with Justice Sharon Kennedy” starting at 1:30 p.m.

Kennedy, a Butler County Republican, is seeking another six-year term on the high court and is running against the Cuyahoga County Democrat John O’Donnell. Those interested in attending are told to RSVP by calling Justin Pizzulli at 740-464-7283.

Next week on Saturday, Oct. 31, the Scioto County Young Republicans will hold a rally at Tracy Park. Starting at 1 p.m., guests will hear speeches from local GOP candidates, receive voter information, and can pick-up yard signs.

Attendees are requested to social distance and to wear face masks.

The Biden Campaign’s “Soul of the Nation” Bus Tour parked on Gallia Street on Wednesday, Oct. 21 to handout Biden-Harris signs, t-shirts, and masks. Photo by Patrick Keck. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_DSC_1522.jpg The Biden Campaign’s “Soul of the Nation” Bus Tour parked on Gallia Street on Wednesday, Oct. 21 to handout Biden-Harris signs, t-shirts, and masks. Photo by Patrick Keck.

By Patrick Keck pkeck@aimmediamediamidwest.com

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3501 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter. © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

