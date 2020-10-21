May indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced Wednesday that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 16 and returned 18 Public Indictments. The Defendants indicted are charged as follows:

Christopher Lee Pennington, 44, homeless, failure to appear.

Di’jounique Quantisha Deneed Williams, 27, Manitowoc, Wisconsin, trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine.

Joseph W. Cales, 37, McDermott, Ohio, 2 counts cruelty to animals and domestic violence.

George Robert Eldridge, III, 20, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, 2 counts failure to stop after an accident.

Rachel E. Elliott, 43, Maysville, Kentucky, theft.

Christopher O. White, 28, Peebles, Ohio, grand theft of a motor vehicle and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Donald R. Bertram, jr., 30, Portsmouth, Ohio, burglary and breaking and entering.

Crystal A. Louderback, 36, Portsmouth, Ohio, robbery and theft.

Shawn Michael Pollard, 26, homeless, burglary and petty theft.

Jayson R. Mcgraw, 39, Portsmouth, Ohio, domestic violence, possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Kelsey D. Gay, 24, Portsmouth, Ohio, assault and obstructing official business.

Dontae D. Owens, 40, west Portsmouth, Ohio, having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Keene D. Montgomery, 21, Ashland, Kentucky, 2 counts tampering with evidence, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, 2 counts having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

James Michael Dennis, 27, Portsmouth, Ohio, assault, obstructing official business and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Rolland A. Scales, 23, Lorain, Ohio, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and ovi.

Joseph R. Collins, 43, Portsmouth, Ohio, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and possession of heroin.

Tiffany Dawn Shy, 33, Portsmouth, Ohio, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Eric Matthew Walker, 51, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs.

