Trick or treat still on in New Boston

NEW BOSTON — The topic of trick or treat once again came up in the Village of New Boston Council meeting Tuesday.

During the meeting, members of the council and Mayor Junior Williams spoke about the number of COVID-19 cases in Scioto County and the county still being in the red. Members of the council raised the question whether it was safe for both the children and the folks distributing the candy.

After a discussion, councilperson Ryan Ottney made a motion to cancel trick or treat in New Boston for 2020. A second was made by councilperson Ralph Imes. A vote was taken and with both Ottney and Imes voting yes, councilperson Patrick abstaining, the other three council members voted not to cancel. The mayor then said as of now, trick or treat will happen in New Boston Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

“We will continue to follow the health department guidelines and decide right up until the day with what they say and what the Portsmouth City and Scioto County does for the day also,” Williams said. The mayor also stated that it would be up to parents as to whether they take their children out that night.

Other business during the meeting, the reports of mayor, clerk, council, village administrator, Income tax director, police and fire were read and accepted.

The fire chief, Chris Davis wanted to inform the New Boston Village that there will be testing of the fire hydrants Oct. 26-30 from 7 a.m. -4 p.m. He stated that they could see some discoloration during this time, this test will be for maintenance and flow.

The Village Clerk, Lana Loper, read the following Ordinance and Resolutions with all having the rules suspended due to being an emergency status, then all were voted upon and adopted.

Ordinance No. 38-2020– an Ordinance transferring and appropriating amounts in the various funds of the village; and declaring an emergency.

Ordinance No. 39-2020– An ordinance authorizing the establishment of a cops fund 2052, a special revenue fund type as a result of the village receiving a cops grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, and making appropriations to said fund, and declaring an emergency.

Resolution No. 23-2020– A resolution establishing electric vehicle charging rates and declaring an emergency.

Resolution No. 24-2020– A resolution declaring that certain New Boston Firefighters and police officers are substantially dedicated to the COVID -19 relief effort; and declaring an emergency.

Resolution No, 25-2020– A resolution authorizing an advance from the general fund and declaring an emergency.

Also, during this meeting, Mayor Williams passed out a report from the New Boston CARES report through the Community Action of Scioto County during the period of Sept. 16-Oct. 20, 2020.

During the New Business section of the meeting, it was brought up that the first meeting for November of the New Boston Village Council would fall on Election Day, which would make them unable to hold the regularly scheduled meeting then. There was a motion made by councilperson Mike Meehan and seconded by councilperson Vonald Patrick to move the meeting to that Thursday, Nov. 5. A vote was taken, and the meeting was moved.

Councilperson Dan Fetty wanted to thank the Sandhill Church for bringing in the food boxes to New Boston this past Saturday.

The meeting was adjourned by motion from councilperson Ralph Imes.

