31 new cases; 19 recoveries of COVID-19

SCIOTO — During the past 24-hours, the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported 31 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The new cases bring the total to 856 for the county since the outbreak of the virus.

The health departments also reported 19 more people who previously tested positive for the virus, have recovered, bringing the total of recoveries to 596 people through the course of the pandemic.

There was one additional hospitalization reported Wednesday bringing the total to 70 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus, or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains on Level 3 (Red). The county’s level is reevaluated weekly each Thursday.

