MCDERMOTT— In a world focused on the pandemic and all things it has caused, there is a ray of hope out there in a book written by a local author that could be a piece of comfort for many.

Kathi Owens, from McDermott, has written a book called, ‘A Year of Thanksgiving.’ The book is an inspirational devotional that celebrates the daily blessings showered upon by God every day. Each devotional message begins with a chosen Scripture verse, which is expounded upon with the author’s message in the devotional and then followed by a journaling section. There is also a daily reading guide to aid readers in navigating through the treasures of the Bible in one year.

Owens said that she had been writing the book for more than a period of three years. She said the idea came to her through what she had seen on Facebook, wherein November, they will challenge you to say something you are thankful for each day in November. She said that when she does her morning Bible reading, she notes things that have touched her heart. One November, she thought I should do this all year, and she started to put it all in a book.

Owens started making notes by picking scriptures she wanted to use and in December, when she was laid off from her job of 12 years at US Bank had time to start getting it to print.

“I took the opportunity first to prepare the house we had in Vanceburg to get it ready to sell and then decided that I would then devote my time to finish my book by spending at least two hours a day writing it,” Owens said.

In only about five weeks, she had it finished. Owens then sent it off and had it self-published and sent it to the publisher. Luckily, Owens’ husband Al was a journalism major in college, and he helped her go through it and make sure everything was grammatically correct. She said the publisher was great to work with and they put it together in what she said was a beautiful book.

“I was thrilled to death with the job they did on it,” Owens said.

Not only did she write the book, but Owens also said, “In fact, I started another book, which is called ‘A Year of Hope.’ She said she couldn’t think of a better time for this book and felt that it was needed right now.

“So many people have a book in mind to write for years, my husband has wanted to write a book, but has never put it together and when I got my book back, he said that really inspires me, but he hasn’t done that yet,” Owens said.

The book is marketed now on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and has been seen on Walmart.com and eBay. She said she has not yet received her first royalty on her book. She humorously said that she had purchased 30 books herself but has given them to friends and family. She said she has some copies down at the Market Street Cafe.

“I hope to make people realize the blessings that we have. We are going through troubling times, but are still so blessed by the Lord,” Owens said. “I think some people concentrate so much on the negative and I think they really need to realize what the Lord has blessed us with. When you look at people from other countries and other situations, we really have been so greatly blessed. It’s just amazing.”

