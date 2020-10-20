National, State campaigns make way through Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH- National and state political campaigns are making their final two weeks before election day, including stops in Portsmouth this week.

Part of a multi-day trip through Ohio, the Biden Campaign’s “Soul of the Nation” Bus Tour will park at 1236 Gallia St. on Wednesday, passing out supplies and memorabilia starting at 10 a.m.

Due to the coronavirus, attendees are asked to stay inside their vehicles as the materials wil be loaded into their trunk or backseat. If a visitor does exit their vehicle, the group asks that they stay at least 6 feet away from others and wear a face covering.

Those that have tested positive, showing symptoms, or exposed to COVID-19 within the past two or three weeks are requested not to attend the event, which will continue while supplies last.

On Friday, the Scioto County Republicans will host Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy at its 605 Chillicothe St. headquarters for “Coffee with Justice Sharon Kennedy” starting at 1:30 p.m.

Kennedy, a Butler County Republican, is seeking another six-year term on the high court and is running against the Cuyahoga County Democrat John O’Donnell.

Those interested in attending are told to RSVP by calling Justin Pizzulli at 740-464-7283.

Next week on Oct. 31, the Scioto County Young Republicans will hold a rally at Tracy Park. Starting at 1 p.m., guests will hear speeches from local GOP candidates, receive voter information, and can pick-up yard signs.

Attendees are requested to social distance and to wear face masks.

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3501 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter. © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

