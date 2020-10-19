Portsmouth bar issued citation

PORTSMOUTH — The Ohio Investigative Unit announced five health order violations over the weekend, including the Fish Bowl Bar and Grill in Portsmouth.

In charge of checking compliance with the Ohio Liquor Control Act and coronavirus directives, OIU’s findings will be brought before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission. Fish Bowl could become subject to penalties such as fines or suspension of their liquor permit if charged.

According to a press release, OIU agents entered the 8th Street location and observed approximately 30 patrons, many without masks, crowding at the main bar with little social distancing.

Agents saw minimal social distancing between patrons standing and drinking alcoholic beverages while intermixing with other social groups. The bar staff were not properly wearing masks and did not attempt to encourage patrons to wear masks or maintain six feet of distance between groups.

Agents recognized the permit premises was using physical barriers at the main bar and explained to the staff corrective measures to become compliant.

“We continue to work with our law enforcement partners and local health departments following up on complaints to ensure liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance, so everyone can enjoy a healthy experience,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “When egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken. We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.”

