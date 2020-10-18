ALDI debuts fresh design of remodeled Portsmouth store

PORTSMOUTH— ALDI will welcome shoppers back to its renovated Portsmouth store when it reopens Thursday, October 29.

The store, at 2339 Gallia St., is part of an initiative to remodel and expand more than 1,300 ALDI stores nationwide. Upon reopening, the Portsmouth store will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. On Tuesday and Thursday, the Portsmouth store will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow vulnerable shopping hours between 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The updated store features an improved layout and ample refrigeration to accommodate the recently expanded fresh and convenient food selection. The store also features open ceilings and is built with environmentally friendly materials. Like all ALDI stores, the remodeled Portsmouth store provides a streamlined shopping experience, but customers will notice the elevated design and improvements throughout.

“At our core, ALDI has always been passionate about providing the best groceries at the best prices. Now, we’re in the process of remodeling many of our stores to better serve shoppers and ensure the design and experience match the high quality of our products,” said Sarah Brown Springfield vice president for ALDI. “Each time we remodel a store, the customer feedback is fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome the Portsmouth residents back with an even better ALDI experience.”

ALDI stores have always been purposefully designed for simplicity and efficiency, and this year ALDI has seamlessly integrated several new safety features in all its stores across the country. The health and safety of customers and employees are the company’s top priorities, and ALDI optimizes its stores to provide the cleanest and safest shopping environment possible. The retailer has also remained focused on ensuring stores are stocked with the food and household essentials customers want and need, including healthy, convenient options and a robust selection of produce delivered fresh to all stores daily.

ALDI pioneered private-label goods and for the past four decades has remained focused on saving people money on the food and products they want most. Now, more than ever, access to affordable groceries is important, and ALDI is proud to continue offering the lowest-possible prices. When it comes to value, ALDI won’t be beat on price, and for the past 10 years, ALDI has held the esteemed title of Value Leader among U.S. grocery stores according to the Market Force Information® U.S. Grocery Competitive Study.* The retailer consistently maintains low prices by working with the best partners to curate a selection of more than 90% exclusive brands, and ALDI guarantees its products are as good as or better than national brands. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-exclusive products is award-winning.**

Additionally, for those who prefer to buy their groceries online, ALDI continues to grow its e-commerce services. Grocery delivery is available in more than 10,000 ZIP codes, and ALDI recently announced the expansion of Curbside Grocery Pickup to nearly 600 stores nationwide.*** The ongoing expansion of these services is part of the company’s commitment to convenience. Shoppers can visit shop.aldi.us to learn more.

Known for offering market-leading wages and benefits, ALDI is one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S., creating new opportunities for people locally and nationwide. This year alone, ALDI has hired thousands of new employees and continued to actively hire for the best and brightest talent to join its growing team. ALDI was also named to the Forbes list of “America’s Best Large Employers” five years in a row and was recognized as a 2019 and 2018 Indeed Best Places to Work: Compensation and Benefits. To learn more about working at ALDI and search current job openings, go to careers.aldi.us.

The updated store features an improved layout and ample refrigeration to accommodate the recently expanded fresh and convenient food selection. The store also features open ceilings and is built with environmentally friendly materials. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_Interior_Front_Entrance_Terre_Haute.jpg The updated store features an improved layout and ample refrigeration to accommodate the recently expanded fresh and convenient food selection. The store also features open ceilings and is built with environmentally friendly materials.