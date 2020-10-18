Fellowship Garden breaks ground

Community leaders and members of Watch Me Grow Ohio gathered Friday for the official groundbreaking of the Fellowship Garden.

The garden, which will be on the corner of 13th Street and Waller Street, has been a true community effort between the city, county, and the community center. Once completed, the garden will teach, feed and mentor all of Scioto County about gardening.

“This site will be for all of Scioto County and Portsmouth,” Drew Carter said. “We will have all types of programs from entrepreneurship, financial leadership programs to gardening and canning foods.”

Carter shared not only will the Fellowship Garden offer classes, but it will also feature a greenhouse built by the vocational school and a pavilion.

“Once it’s completed, it will be a great resource for our community,” Carter said.

With resources to help residents, Carter hopes the community will take advantage of the garden and all it will have to offer. Carter spoke about how the area buys and eats a lot of processed foods due to financial constraints and hopes the Fellowship Garden will give Scioto County healthier options.

“We want to show them they can grow some of their food in their backyards,” Carter said. “It doesn’t have to be a big lot. Hopefully, we will be able to feed a lot of the community here and donate plants or whatever they need.”

Along with Scioto residents, Carter, who is the 14th Street Community Center Board president, hopes to get children involved with the garden.

“It’s important for these kids to get their hands in the dirt and not just be on their phones and games all day long,” Carter said. “I want those kids to know how to provide for themselves and to expand their minds.”

As members posed for a picture with a shovel at the groundbreaking ceremony, Carter thanked everyone who came out and all of those who have been supportive of the Fellowship Garden.

“All the organizations in Scioto County have been supportive,” Carter said. “I can’t thank them enough; they have been amazing in helping us get this together.”

“We invested in this not only because it was a great opportunity for children, but all of Scioto County,” said Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis. “This is something we need to do and do more of.”

Davis shared that the Scioto County Commissioners jumped to help the Fellowship Garden, voting to give them more than $20,000 for the project and donating land from the land bank.

“This is an opportunity to not only invest in our children but their families,” Davis said. “This is the kind of gift that will keep on giving and the three commissioners are happy to support it.”

Parker builders will start construction on the garden beginning this week and hope to have the Fellowship garden completed by mid-December.

Community leaders and members met Friday to break ground for a new community garden in Portsmouth. Once construction of the garden is complete, Scioto County residents will be able to learn how to garden, take advantage of the greenhouse and enjoy fresh produce. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_Community-Garden.jpg Community leaders and members met Friday to break ground for a new community garden in Portsmouth. Once construction of the garden is complete, Scioto County residents will be able to learn how to garden, take advantage of the greenhouse and enjoy fresh produce. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_IMG_7155.jpg Community leaders and members met Friday to break ground for a new community garden in Portsmouth. Once construction of the garden is complete, Scioto County residents will be able to learn how to garden, take advantage of the greenhouse and enjoy fresh produce. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_IMG_7166.jpg Community leaders and members met Friday to break ground for a new community garden in Portsmouth. Once construction of the garden is complete, Scioto County residents will be able to learn how to garden, take advantage of the greenhouse and enjoy fresh produce.

By Adam Black ablack@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com.

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved