Food boxes to be delivered in New Boston

NEW BOSTON — The need is still great in the community for people needing help with food.

The Sandhill IPCC Sandhill Church in Vanceburg, Kentucky with pastor Gary Newman is doing what they can to help with this process. Newman spoke with the Portsmouth Daily Times about a food box distribution taking place Saturday, Oct. 17. The food box distribution will be in the parking lot of Vinyl Kraft in New Boston. The delivery of the boxes will take place somewhere from 9 a.m. to noon and everyone is welcome. the distribution will be drive-thru style and no ID or information is needed.

Newman shared a semi truck will pull in with almost 100 boxes that will have cooked meat, fresh produce and other food items. He said that they are taking care of the food pantries and such, but there will be boxes for individual families. He also said that this comes out of where the farmers weren’t able to sell the food because of COVID-19 through the USDA and is federally funded. They pay for the trucks that bring the items in to them.

The United States Department of Agriculture posted on their website:

“As part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Secretary Perdue announced April 17, USDA is exercising authority under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to purchase and distribute agricultural products to those in need. Through this program, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is partnering with national, regional and local distributors, whose workforces have been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses, to purchase up to $4 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products from American producers of all sizes. The program will supply food boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat products and a combination box of fresh produce, dairy or meat products. Distributors will package these products into family-sized boxes, then transport them to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other nonprofits serving Americans in need.”

Newman has been the pastor of Sandhill for 13 years and said he had been pastoring for 47 years total. Newman said that there will be another distribution Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the same time and location.

If your family is in need of food or you know someone in need send them to New Boston this Saturday or on the 31st. Sandhill Church along with pastor Newman has been involved in helping the community with food needs for several years now and they have in the past, distributed Thanksgiving dinners to many people along with other food services.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

