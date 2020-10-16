Pike County Sheriff’s Department makes huge drug bust

PIKE COUNTY — Sheriff James E. Nelson reports Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, The Pike County Drug Task Force successfully conducted a narcotics search warrant at a residence located on Germany Road, which resulted in the apprehension and arrest of multiple suspects and the seizure of a large amount of drugs, cash and weapons.

The Pike County Drug Task Force composed of Pike County Deputies and Piketon Police Officers received information of large amounts of drugs being trafficked from a residence on Germany Road After a lengthy investigation, a search warrant was issued and the task force moved in swiftly.

Arriving at the residence, the task force encountered a vehicle occupied by 48-year-old Robert Cordell and 45-year-old Terry Kisor. Members of the task force quickly apprehended Cordell and Kisor, and placed them into custody while other task force members proceeded to the residence where, homeowner, 38-year-old, Marcia Boyd Peters and two others, 37-year-old Carl Christian Jr and 18-year-old Sierra Simmons were also arrested.

Christian had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on driving under suspension and Boyd had two outstanding warrants, one for a probation violation on possession of dangerous drugs and another out of the Waverly Police Department for failure to appear on traffic offenses.

Suspects arrested on scene were transported to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office while the task force conducted their search of the home and property. Multiple items were seized from the home and property, including outbuildings and vehicles, which consisted of what is believed to be a large amount of drugs, along with cash, firearms, bank cards and four safes.

The task force conducted a search of three vehicles on the property which were used in the trafficking of drugs and discovered a large amount of drugs that were packaged for distribution. All three vehicles were seized and towed to PCSO impound lot.

On Oct. 15, a warrant was obtained for the four safes, and with the help of the Waverly Fire Department were opened Friday. Inside the safes included miscellaneous items, a large amount of cash and coins, two handguns, one of which was stolen, drugs, drug instruments, and items used in trafficking drugs.

The seizure of 469+ grams (just over 1 pound) of what is believed to be “Ice” methamphetamine, an unknown amount of, what is believed to be, black tar heroin, crack, marijuana, and an undetermined amount of miscellaneous pills, including pseudoephedrine, which is used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine, and $22,092.48 in cash and coin, makes this one of the largest drug seizures in Pike County.

Evidence will be sent out for analysis to determine an accurate weight and positive drug identification. Suspects arrested on scene, are being held on various charges. The investigation is continuing and a case will be presented to the November term of the Pike County grand jury for aggravated trafficking along with additional charges.

Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson (center) with two of his deputies behind some of the drug bust finds. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_Pike-County-Police.jpg Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson (center) with two of his deputies behind some of the drug bust finds. Courtesy Photos Pike County Sheriff’s office made what they call: One of the largest drug seizures in the history of Pike County. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_Pike-Drug-bust.jpg Pike County Sheriff’s office made what they call: One of the largest drug seizures in the history of Pike County. Courtesy Photos

Seizure called One of the largest drug seizures in the history of Pike County.

Staff Report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights