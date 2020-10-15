18 positive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported 18 new positive COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The new cases bring the total to 761 for the county since the outbreak of the virus.

The health departments also reported three more people who previously tested positive for the virus, have recovered, bringing the total of recoveries to 564 people through the course of the pandemic.

There were five additional hospitalizations reported Thursday bringing the total to 65 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains on Level 3 (Red) of the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week. Scioto County met the same four out of seven indicators that it met last week.

