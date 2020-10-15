Commissioners approve deals from EMA, CAO

SCIOTO — The Scioto County Commissioners held their regularly scheduled Thursday session, reviewing and passing all 14 items on its agenda.

Along with the common procedures of approving last meeting’s minutes and appropriating funds transfers, multiple plans between the Scioto County Emergency Management Agency, Community Action Organization of Scioto County, and the Commissioners were accepted.

Following months of conversation, the EMA Hazard Mitigation Committee determined its 2020 Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan. The committee is composed of law enforcement, fire department, emergency medical services, and government officials and evaluates high risks for the community.

“It’s interesting to note that before Covid, infectious disease was very low on the totem pole,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis, noting that more weather risks such as flooding and high winds to be a higher priority at the time.

Multiple meetings take place after the risks have been identified, later used to create the plan which is required by law. With the promulgation statement by the Commissioners that plan officially went into effect Thursday.

“It should give everyone great confidence,” said Davis. “It’s been proven time and time again that Scioto County is ready for anything that might come.”

The Commissioners also renewed the annual Scioto County Job and Family Services and CAO Comprehensive Case Management Employment Program, which would go in effect from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021.

Davis said the program provides employment, training services, and other supportive services for mandatory and voluntary participants, between the ages of 14 and 24, following an assessment of their needs.

In total, the program will the county $967,162, $900,294 going directly into the program and $66,868 to cover for the implementation and salaries of CAO administration.

Off-the-agenda, Davis said at least 12 small businesses have applied for the county’s small business relief program. $250,000 has been set aside for small businesses through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act with $10,000 set as the maximum amount for the grant.

The Commissioners will hold their next meeting Tuesday, Oct. 20. It will not be open to public attendance but can viewed live on their Facebook page.

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3501 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter.

