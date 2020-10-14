1 death, 28 new cases reported Wednesday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported one more death in association with COVID-19 Wednesday.

The patient is a 67-year old male. Scioto EMA and the Health Departments offers their condolences to the family.

The additional death brings the total to 10 for the county during the pandemic of people who have passed away in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department also reported 28 new cases Wednesday. The new cases bring the total to 743 since the start of the outbreak.

There were four additional recoveries reported by the health departments Wednesday bringing the number of recoveries to 561 over the course of the pandemic.

There was one additional hospitalization reported Wednesday bringing the total to 60 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. The county’s level is reevaluated each Thursday during Governor DeWine’s press conference.

