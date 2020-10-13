Scioto Gives slated for this Thursday, October 15th

SCIOTO GIVES – What an exciting day for giving! It is time! It is this Thursday, October 15, 2020, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The region is filled with nonprofit organizations that put in countless hours of work year-round to make the area a better place. From assisting homeless people to homeless pets, from education to artistic opportunities and everything between, it is that time of year again for many of these organizations to reap the benefits of matched donations at the Scioto Foundation.

The Scioto Foundation offers many opportunities for community development, from scholarships to watching over endowment funds. They will be matching incoming donations to their registered 35 nonprofit organization accounts this year with the annual Scioto Gives event, set for Oct. 15.

This year they have upped their matching money to $50,000. Contributors have 12 hours to make a donation between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Throughout the 12 hour period, they will post a total on Facebook and Twitter or you can call to make a credit card gift at 740-354-4612 on that day.

Each week from now until Oct. 15, The Portsmouth Daily Times will be highlighting the groups that you can gift, starting this week. Some of the nonprofit organizations that benefit from donations from Scioto Gives are: Operation Safety Net, The Scioto County Homeless Shelter, Community Partners of Shawnee Family Health Center, Inc., Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets, and The Paul E Johnson Fund.

Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery Foundation: Since its’ inception in 2017, the Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery Foundation has worked to restore the 40-acre Greenlawn Cemetery established in 1829 and home to 85,000 plus graves. This mission would include many extensive infrastructure repairs. The group realized one hundred percent of funds raised would need to be focused on the mission and every quarter would need to be stretched to one dollar.

In addition, the FOGCF initiated a complete restoration of the Greenlawn Cemetery Chapel, constructed in 1884 and listed on the National Register of Historical Places.

COMPLETED FOGCF PROJECTS: Complete restoration of the Greenlawn Cemetery Chapel, Construction of a Serenity Garden, Repair and paint the cast iron fencing surrounding 40 acre site, Installation of cast iron benches, New flags around Soldier’s Circle, New Concrete Planters at Offnere Street entrance

ONGOING PROJECTS: Digitizing Cemetery Records, GPS Mapping of trees, General Cleanup, Monument Repair and Cleaning

UPCOMING PROJECTS: Flagpole installation at Grant Street Entrance, Landscaping at all entrances, Historical and Horticulture Walking Tours, Tribute to Veterans, Tribute to Women’s Suffrage, Tree Planting

More than 16,720 volunteer hours by local citizens has been spent at Greenlawn since the summer of 2017 when the Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery Foundation initiated their first projects.

This included a complete scraping/painting/return to the original color for the cast iron fence that surrounds the cemetery. The fence was originally installed in the 1800’s by the Stewart Fence Company from Cincinnati, the same company that installed fencing at the White House, San Quentin and many other historical places.

The complete chapel restoration would encompass stabilization of the stone walls, new slate roof with tiles purchased from the quarry nearest the original site in Pennsylvania, new copper gutters and sheeting, complete new interior plaster walls, new electrical service and exterior tuckpointing and cleaning/sealing of the stone. All new windows with workable shutters and solid oak front entry doors were installed. Each of the front doors weighs 200 pounds and were crafted by a local contractor.

Digitizing the original maps and cemetery records has been initiated, historical trees, brick terrace reconstruction in the older areas of the cemetery, new flags around Soldier’s Circle as well as additional perimeter lighting. New cast iron benches, new concrete planters on the entry ways, updated lighting, painting trash containers, monument repair and countless other projects have been completed.

Funding for these improvements came through donations, but largely through proceeds from the Story of Us historical reenactments held in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

A partnership with SOMC has established a Serenity Garden that will be used for the general public and for grief counseling.

During the coming months through a grant from the Scioto Foundation, students from Shawnee State University will GPS map all historical trees throughout the cemetery and Mound Park and this tour will be made available to everyone through a mobile application.

Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund -The Steven A Hunter Hope Fund was established in memory of Steven Hunter in January of 2006. Our primary focus is childhood hunger and it is addressed through Steven’s Power Pack Program, providing food for the weekend for elementary aged school children with financial needs. For more information visit www.stevenshopefund.org, email contactus@stevenshopefund.org or call Mark Hunter at (740) 354-3124.

Ohio River Valley Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) is dedicated to improving the lives of families affected by Type 1 Diabetes andÂ helping raise awareness for T1D in the Ohio River Valley Area. Services include annual Type 1 Diabetes day camp and offer a support group for those suffering from T1D and their friends and families. For more information contact Kim Brown 740-352-8197 – kimberly.brown@ports.pppo.gov or visit their Facebook page Ohio River Valley T1D or the Facebook support group page Ohio River Valley T1D Community.

Other Organizations that is in Scioto Gives:

Ohio River Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross

Portsmouth Beautification Society

Portsmouth Wind Symphony

Potter’s House Ministries

Portsmouth Little Theatre

United Way of Scioto County

United Scioto Senior Activities, Inc.

Goodwill Industries of Southern Ohio

The CAY Endowment Fund

Compass Point Housing

Friends of the Welcome Center

Roy Rogers Festival

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights