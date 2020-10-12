41 new cases reported

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported 41 new positive COVID-19 cases since last Friday.

The new cases bring the total to 703 for the county since the outbreak of the virus.

The health department said the new cases are community spread and not connected to any one event or place.

The health departments also reported 47 more people who previously tested positive for the virus, have recovered since last Friday, bringing the total of recoveries to 555 people through the course of the pandemic.

There was one additional hospitalization reported since last Friday bringing the total to 59 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus, or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

Scioto County remains on a Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

The health departments urge everyone to wear a mask in public, continue to practice good hygiene and continue to social distance to do your part to slow the spread.

