4 injured from reported stage collapse

PIKE COUNTY — Four people have been reported injured after a stage collapsed at an event at Dogwood Pass Saturday night.

According to a release from Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson, On Saturday, Oct. 10 at 10 p.m., Pike County Dispatch received a call reporting a stage had collapsed at Dogwood Pass, 722 Adams Road in Beaver.

The call reported there were two people with broken legs, one person with a head injury and one person having seizures possibly due to a head injury.

Both USEC and Beaver fire Departments responded to the scene, along with Pike County EMS Squads 3, 4 and 7. Portsmouth Ambulance and Med Care Ambulance responded to the scene as well and both MedFlight and AIREVAC were called but were unable to fly due to conditions.

On Sunday, Dogwood Pass released a statement on their social media pages stating Horror at Dogwood Pass would be closed next weekend due to safety upgrades.

”Horror at Dogwood Pass will be temporarily CLOSED next weekend while we are doing safety audits and upgrades. We are sorry for any inconvenience, safety is our main concern. Please follow our page for updates on re-opening,” they posted on Facebook.

No other information has been released at this time. Updates will be given as soon as any other information becomes available.

Horror at Dogwood Pass entrance. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_119889835_3294061460631065_303397884217052713_n.jpg Horror at Dogwood Pass entrance.