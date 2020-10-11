SSU to host Stay at HOMEcoming

PORTSMOUTH— Shawnee State University invites all students, alumni, family, friends, and community members to take part in this year’s Stay at HOMEcoming. The virtual week-long event will be held Oct. 17-24 in place of SSU’s annual Homecoming Weekend. Offering virtual events for all, the annual celebration was redesigned this year to allow the campus community to celebrate Homecoming safely among COVID-19 regulations.

The week will kick off on Saturday, Oct. 17 with a Bears in Service Day in which SSU encourages our alumni and campus friends to give back to their community wherever they’re located in the world. Submit photos of your service to Shawnee State University at alumni@shawnee.edu to be featured throughout the week.

SSU also invites you to participate in the Rubber Duck Derby. The inaugural fundraiser for The Shawnee Fund will be selling rubber ducks for 1 for $5, six for $25, or 12 for $50. On Friday, Oct. 23, the derby will be streamed on SSU’s Facebook pages to show the results. Half of the proceeds will go to The Shawnee Fund, while the winner will be able to pick which fund in the SSU Development Foundation they’d like the other half to benefit. The winner will also receive a $100 promo code to use in the SSU Alumni Spirit Shop. To purchase a duck for the derby, visit www.ssuhomecoming.com/derby.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, the Sport Management program will host its inaugural Sport Leadership Summit to celebrate its 25th anniversary on campus. Featuring an alumni panel discussion, the program welcomes anyone interested in learning more about the program and its success in the past two decades. Registration is open at www.ssuhomecoming.com/summit.

To wrap up the week’s celebrations tune in on SSU Athletics’ Facebook page for the Hall of Fame Selection Show during which the SSU Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 will be announced by Athletic Director Jeff Hamilton and include remarks from special guests.

In addition to these events, Stay at HOMEcoming will host a Craft Night, SSU Trivia, Alumni Spirit Shop special sales, and spirit contests. Recaps of the week will be available on the SSU Homecoming website as well as the Shawnee State University YouTube channel. To view the full schedule of events planned for this year’s Stay at HOMEcoming, visit www.ssuhomecoming.com. For questions on the event, contact Kara Stump, Director of Alumni & Community Events at 740.351.3081.