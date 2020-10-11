Atomic Credit Union Named “2020 Best Credit Union to Work For”

SCIOTO — For the seventh consecutive year, Atomic Credit Union has been named one of the 2020 Best Credit Unions to Work For in the $200M-$500M asset category. Credit Union Journal has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify companies that have excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees. This survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best credit unions throughout the United States.

Tom Griffiths, President/CEO, of Atomic Credit Union, stated: “We have been fortunate to have been recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the best credit unions in the United States for several consecutive years in regard to Trust, Value, Service and so forth. But when you provide more than 200 employees a platform to speak anonymously about their employer and year-after-year you rise to the top as one of the best to work for, well, it doesn’t get much better than that! When your employees are happy it translates to success at all levels. As I’ve alluded to in the past, we have a unique environment in which our volunteer board of directors are not motivated by personal profits generated by the credit union. Our leadership is motivated by value, service, and the overall experience of belonging to a financial cooperative.”

Determining the winner required a two-step evaluation process. First, workplace policies, practices and demographics of each participating credit union were evaluated. Second, employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees were collected. After this process, Atomic Credit Union received the honored distinction.

When asked about the survey results, Julie Maple, VP of Human Resources, replied that participants cited such overriding themes as flexibility with personal/family matters; ability to express concerns; opportunity for advancement; eligibility for an excellent benefits package; and a sense of pride in each other.

Maple encouraged motivated individuals to visit the Careers link on Atomic’s website, www.atomiccu.com, for more information about becoming a part of its dynamic team. Atomic Credit Union, headquartered in Piketon, Ohio, is a third-year recipient of Forbes Magazine Best-in-State Credit Union. We serve over 55,000 members at 13 branch locations in Southern Ohio and operate a total of 50 student-run credit union branches in local area schools. In addition to brick and mortar branches, you have 24/7 access to your accounts through the Mobile App and Digital Banking