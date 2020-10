Indictments handed down

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 2 and returned 26 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

CHAD RONALD ARNETT, 44, Wheelersburg, Ohio, 2 Counts Breaking and Entering, Grand Theft, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Stop after an Accident.

JENNIFER L. RICE, 41, Grayson, Kentucky, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Heroin and Possession of Heroin.

DOUGLAS A. JONES, 39, Grayson, Kentucky, Possession Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Heroin and Possession of Heroin.

DARNELL STANLEY, 34, Detroit, Michigan, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Heroin and Possession of Heroin.

EDDIE COREY BROWN, 29, Detroit, Michigan, 2 Counts Possessing Criminal Tools, 2 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Heroin, 2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, 2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Heroin.

DEQUAN ANTHONY JACKSON, 28, Detroit, Michigan, 2 Counts Possessing Criminal Tools, 2 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Heroin, 2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, 2 Counts Aggravated, Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Heroin.

RODNEY WILLIAM EDWARDS, 28, Huntington, West Virginia, 2 Counts Possessing Criminal Tools, 2 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Heroin, 2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, 2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Heroin.

SHAWN JASON DAVIS, 37, South Point, Ohio, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, 2 Counts Trafficking in Heroin and 2 Counts Possession of Heroin.

NAJERA NICOLE HAILE, 22, Detroit, Michigan, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, 2 Counts Trafficking in Heroin, Possession of Marihuana, 2 Counts Possession of Heroin.

NINA MARIE THOMPSON, 33, Columbus, Ohio, Conspiracy, Possessing Criminal Tools, 2 Counts Trafficking in Heroin, Possession of Marihuana and 2 Counts Possession of Heroin.

LEON McKINLEY NESBITT, 30, Detroit, Michigan, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

DEONTAE DORSEY, 25, Detroit, Michigan, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

CARMA HOWARD, 36, Chillicothe, Ohio, Escape.

JACOB A. FRIEND, 29, Piketon, Ohio, Escape.

JENNIFER THOMPSON, 49, Portsmouth, Ohio, Escape.

LETTY MUTTER, 53, Lucasville, Ohio, Escape.

AMANDA BETH PRICE, 33, Portsmouth, Ohio, Escape.

CHARLES HARLOW, 60, Lucasville, Ohio, Escape.

JACK DANIEL ESTEP, 27, Portsmouth, Ohio, Burglary.

JORDAN S. CRABTREE, 29, Portsmouth, Ohio, Felonious Assault.

JOHNATHAN DUKE KOZEE, 26, Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 Counts Felonious Assault.

HANK JONES, 25, Lucasville, Ohio, Felonious Assault.

VINCENT PAYNE, 32, Lucasville, Ohio, Harassment with a Bodily Substance.

DONALD R. JACKSON, 44, Lucasville, Ohio, Harassment with a Bodily Substance.

DONALD R. JACKSON, 44, Lucasville, Ohio, 4 Counts Felonious Assault, 4 Counts Assault and Possession of a Deadly Weapon while under Detention.

FRANK CURTIS, 28, Lucasville, Ohio, Assault.