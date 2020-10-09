Minford Volleying for one of their own

MINFORD — Minford Middle School volleyball teams, along with their coach Lori Rolfe, have been holding an event during volleyball season for someone who is suffering from cancer. However, this year is different from most of their years, because one of their own team members has a brother who is suffering from Stage 2 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

This year’s event is a Purple Out and all proceeds will go toward him and his family’s expenses for their journey ahead. Most of the time, the volleyball team would be doing this for breast cancer because it falls in October, but Coach Rolfe said that there was no doubt that they would be doing this for one of their own member’s family.

Tatum Coriell is an eighth grade Minford Middle School Volleyball player and her brother, Tad Coriell who is a freshman at Minford, is the one battling cancer, both are children of Minford High School teacher and Volleyball Coach, Rachael Stapleton. Coach Rolfe said that because it was Tatum’s family that they should do something bigger than they have done in the past.

“We made it big and it has turned out better than I thought,” Rolfe said.

Of course, due to the COVID-19, she also had to be creative on how to make the event happen at all. The Volleyball team will be playing South Webster at the Middle School Monday Oct. 12, 2020 and other than the game, everything will be held outside at the Middle School with everyone wearing masks and social distancing will be practiced.

This year’s Volley for the Cure is a pretty big deal. They are having guests from remote location that will be streamed in to the event. Guests will include Jacob Tolliver, Caleb Miller from King Calaway, and Shane Runion will be live to close out the event.

The entire event will be livestreamed on the Minford Middle School Facebook page. There is a silent auction for a basket with more than $300 worth of coupons and gift cards from all businesses and the high school band is having a basket, plus other great things on silent auction, like signed books and a painting.

There will be more than 20 vendors set up to sell their products, like Tupperware, ColorStreet Nails, MaryKay makeup, Fall decorations, Pamper chef and more. Rolfe says that they are going to have a Falcon’s Fight for a Cure Jail which will cost $10 to put someone in and $50 to get someone out of jail. There will be girls carrying around purple bags to take donations throughout the event.

If you get hungry while there, they will have food from 2 to 7 p.m. from places like Rader’s Fair food trucks, Big Daddy’s Kitchen, The Raders from the Minford Dairy Bar will have their fair food trucks, Anderson’s Kettle Corn and more.

Coach Rolfe shared that the entire evening will be live streamed with Minford Middle School Principal, Dennis Evans and Teach Coordinator, Ryan Stockham. She said that they will have speakers some of which are from the area and some who have survived Hodgkin’s Lymphoma themselves. The Coriell children’ father is Glenn Coriell, who is also from Minford.

COVID-19 may keep you from attending the volleyball game, but there is so much to do outside the school that no one should be bored with nothing to do this Monday evening.

Minford Middle School Volleyball team at a game. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_mmsvb.jpg Minford Middle School Volleyball team at a game. Courtesy Photos Minford Middle School Volleyball team is volleying for a cure. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_Volleyball.jpg Minford Middle School Volleyball team is volleying for a cure. Courtesy Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 ©

2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights