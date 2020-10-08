20 new cases, county remains Level 3 Red

PORTSMOUTH — According to Scioto County Emergency Management, wild rumors are running rampant that Scioto County was about to be shut down.

“These are false,” EMA Director Larry Mullins said in a release Thursday. “Even if Scioto County had gone Red on the ODH Public Health Advisory System there would not be any effect on schools, sports, or businesses.”

Mullins stated there are no consequences associated with the ODH Public Health Advisory System from the state, just recommendations.

Scioto County remains at a Level Three (Red) Public Health Emergency on the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported 20 new positive COVID-19 cases Thursday. The new cases bring the total to 652 for the county since the outbreak of the virus.

The new cases are contributed to community spread and not to any one event or place.

The health departments also reported four more people who previously tested positive for the virus, have recovered, bringing the total of recoveries to 499 people through the course of the pandemic.

There was one additional hospitalization reported Thursday bringing the total to 58 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Below is information concerning Scioto staying Red again this week:

Level Three or “Red” means that the county is experiencing “Very High Exposure and Spread” of the COVID-19 virus.

Scioto County met the same four of the seven indicators on the PHAS again this week including Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita; Indicator 2: New Cases Increase; Indicator 3: Non-Congregate Cases; and Indicator 5: Outpatient Visits.

Indicators that were not met by Scioto County this week included: Indicator 4: Emergency Department Visits; Indicator 6: Hospital Admissions; and Indicator 7: ICU Bed Occupancy.

The Level is based on data collected by the Ohio Department of Health during the past 14-day period.

Many people in the community this past week were concerned that Scioto County was about to move to the next level on the PHAS, Level 4, or “Purple”, which is the most severe level. For this to happen Scioto County would have to meet six or seven of the indicators of the system. Under Level 4, or Purple it is recommended by the state that residents abide by all the recommendations of the lower levels and in addition, should only leave home for necessary travel like for supplies and services.

Level 4 “Purple” has no effect on schools, sports, or businesses.

