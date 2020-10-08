Commissioners approve material price increase for waterline project

SCIOTO — The Scioto County Commissioners held their regularly scheduled Thursday session, reviewing and passing all eight items on their agenda.

Those items are as followed:

Approving minutes of Oct. 6

Budget Commissioner/Amended Certificate

Miscellaneous Reports

Request for Appropriations of Funds

Request for Fund Transfer

Request for Appropriation Transfer of Funds

Approving Payments/Various Funds Docket, Then and Now Certificates, and Moral Obligations

Scioto County Engineer’s Office change order regarding the 2020 Washington Blvd. waterline project

Commissioners Cathy Coleman and Mike Crabtree approved a change order by the Scioto County Engineer’s Office regarding the 2020 Washington Blvd. waterline project, a move that Crabtree said was necessary to account for a material price increase of $3,336.

Off the agenda, the Commissioners were asked about its ability to prevent the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department from entering long-term contracts and pay increases. Only having the ability to respond to budgetary concerns, Coleman said the Commissioners could report to the proper authorities if there any ethical concerns.

“We control their budget to some degree, not entirely,” said Crabtree. “Each elected office has to make their own decisions and do make their own decisions. We can give them advice, we can make suggestions, but we can’t control the way they operate.”

Later Thursday, the Commissioners held interviews with candidates for the Litter Control Superintendent position with the Lawrence Scioto Solid Waste District. Down to seven candidates, Coleman said a decision on who would fill the role would be determined by Thursday, Oct. 15.

The Commissioners will reconvene Tuesday, Oct. 13. Past videos can be found on their Facebook page.

