Kiwanis holding rib dinner for children

PORTSMOUTH —Celebrating their 100-year centennial, the Portsmouth Kiwanis Club is hosting a fundraiser with the Scioto Ribber to raise funds for children.

The Kiwanis do so much for children in the local community and they are having a rib dinner to help raise money in the time of the pandemic. Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth is kicking off their centennial celebration this month and want folks to celebrate with them their 100 years of service to local children.

Wednesday, Oct. 14, the Kiwanis Club will host its first Rib Dinner from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Each ticket gets a rib, baked potato, slaw and a roll, all prepared by the Scioto Ribber.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased from a Kiwanis member. Tickets are pre-sale only and tickets will not be sold ar the door. The event is a drive-thru only at the Notre Dame Community Center (formerly known as the CAY) located at 2310 Sunrise Avenue in Portsmouth. There will be no indoor dining. Delivery may be an option if needed. All proceeds go to support local children.

To get your tickets or to find out more information, call (740) 351-3322 or message the Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth on Facebook.

It is so important to note that the Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth is still working to help local children even in the midst of a pandemic. Here some of the things the club have supported throughout the past several months include:

– Scholarships for Shawnee State students

– Christmas Gifts for Children

– Salvation Army kettle bell campaign

– Key clubs in six local high schools

– Portsmouth Little League

– 4-H camperships

– Summer enrichment programs through the ESC

– 14th Street Community Center

– Scioto County Fair Livestock Sale

– Kiwanis Children’s Fund

What better way to celebrate the Kiwanis 100-year celebration and help them to be able to help the children and get a great dinner in the process.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928
© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights