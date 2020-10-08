Suspected drugs and gun seized during arrest of Portsmouth man

PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announced that suspected drugs, a firearm, and cash were seized during the arrest of a Portsmouth man on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at approximately 10:23 a.m.

The US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force visited the residence of 40-year-old Christopher E. Lewis located at 1778 Riddlebarger Rd. Portsmouth, Ohio in an attempt to apprehend Lewis for an arrest warrant on an indictment that had been issued by Scioto County Common Pleas Court pertaining to felony drug charges.

Upon apprehending Lewis inside the residence, officers observed suspected narcotics inside the residence and contacted detectives with the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Task force detectives responded to conduct an investigation and process the scene.

Upon a search of the residence, detectives seized approximately 79 grams of suspected cocaine, a loaded .22 caliber handgun, and additional evidence. The suspected cocaine had an estimated street value of $7,900. Lewis possessed $1,053 cash on his person at the time of his arrest.

Lewis was placed in the Scioto County Jail and is waiting to be arraigned in Scioto County Common Pleas Court. A hold was also placed on Lewis by the Scioto County Common Pleas Court Adult Probation Department.

The case against Lewis will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges.

Sheriff Donini and Chief Brewer request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, should phone the Task Force tip line at (740)354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_020009478901.fs_.jpg