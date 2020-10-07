Body found in pond near retirement home

PORTSMOUTH — An 89-year-old woman’s body has been found in a pond near a retirement home in Portsmouth.

Capt. Jason Hedrick with the Portsmouth Police Department said at 6:29 p.m. officers from the PPD were dispatched to Hill View Retirement Center in reference to a body found in a near by pond.

Hedrick said the body was recovered from the pond and the woman was pronounced deceased. Investigators and the Scioto County Coroner responded to the scene and the incident is still under investigation

Hedrick said the woman was a resident of Hill View.

Hill View released a statement on social media about the incident at 10:11 p.m. Wednesday giving their condolences to the family.

”On the evening of October 7th an unfortunate accident occurred resulting in a death of a Hill View Independent Living resident. Currently this accident is under investigation by the Scioto County Coroner. No other information can be released until notification is made to next of kin. Our prayers are with the family and the residents at Hill View Retirement Community during this tragic time,” the post stated.

No further information has been released at this time.

By Adam Black ablack@aimmediamidwest.com

