New Boston Council hires police officer and appoints firefighters

NEW BOSTON — Filling positions and hiring was at the top of the agenda at the first meeting in October of the Village of New Boston Council.

Following the pledge and silent prayer, Mayor Junior Williams read communications that Council needed to take action on. Williams read letters on the proposed hiring of police officer, Robert Fouch. and all in favor, they hired Fouch.

After the hiring, Council discussed the repositioning of members of the New Boston Fire Department. Firefighter Ryan Hayes was promoted to driver with Councilman Mike Meehan making a motion and Councilman Ralph Imes seconding, with all in favor. Firefighter Nathan Fannin was appointed to the position of lieutenant with councilman Meehan motioning and Councilman Dan Fetty seconding, all in favor. Firefighter Justin Sharp was appointed to the position of lieutenant with Councilman Jo Mills making the motion and Councilman Ryan Ottney seconding with all in favor. Firefighter Shawn Whitt was appointed to the position of driver with Councilman Mills making the motion and Councilman Imes seconding and all in favor.

During the reports, Williams spoke on getting a Community Improvement Loan and that they are ready, but now need to decide upon how much they want to take. The mayor stated that the charging station is almost complete, and all needed to be completed by Nov. 30.

The Village Clerk, Lana Loper, read the following ordinances and a resolution that were approved by suspending the rules and then adopted:

Ordinance 34-2020 An ordinance transferring and appropriating amounts in the various funds and declaring an emergency.

Ordinance No. 35-2020- An ordinance to approve then and now certificate in excess of $3,000 for payment to Distel Construction and declaring an emergency.

Ordinance No. 36-2020-An ordinance to amend Section 131.03 (workweek, overtime) of the administrative code to establish a 14 day work period within the Police Department and establish standards for overtime pay; and declaring an emergency.

Resolution No. 22-2020- A resolution to enter into an agreement with Scioto County to submit an application to the Ohio Public Works Commission for the 2021 Scioto County/Township Highway Improvements Projects; and declaring an emergency.

Also discussed at the meeting was the recognition of the Fire Chief and Police Chief by the members of the Village Council and posting of the following on the Village Facebook page: Recently, Fire Chief Chris Davis completed his 25 years of continued service to the community and people of New Boston. He joins Police Chief Steve Goins as the only two employees with more than 25 years of work service.

Williams presented both with an award recognizing their years of commitment and service to the community.

“We are most fortunate to have these two experienced individuals to lead our public safety department,” Williams said. “Their commitment and expertise provide valuable service to our fire and police divisions and provide enhanced safety to our New Boston community. On behalf of all of us here in New Boston, we appreciate and thank them both for their continued service and dedication.”

The meeting was then adjourned.

Robert Fouch newly hired New Boston Police Officer https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_cop.jpg Robert Fouch newly hired New Boston Police Officer Kimberly Jenkins|PDT News New Boston Fire Chief Chris Davis, Mayor Junior Williams, and Police Chief Steve Goins honoring the fire chief and police chief for 25 years of service to the Village of New Boston. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_NB-Men.jpg New Boston Fire Chief Chris Davis, Mayor Junior Williams, and Police Chief Steve Goins honoring the fire chief and police chief for 25 years of service to the Village of New Boston. Courtesy Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights