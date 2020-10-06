Scioto Gives slated for Oct. 15

Scioto Gives – What an exciting day for giving! – Oct. 15, 2020, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The region is filled with nonprofit organizations that put in countless hours of work year-round to make the area a better place. From assisting homeless people to homeless pets, from education to artistic opportunities and everything between, it is that time of year again for many of these organizations to reap the benefits of matched donations at the Scioto Foundation.

The Scioto Foundation offers many opportunities for community development, from scholarships to watching over endowment funds. They will be matching incoming donations to their registered 35 nonprofit organization accounts this year with the annual Scioto Gives event, set for Oct. 15.

This year they have upped their matching money to $50,000. Contributors have 12 hours to make a donation between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Throughout the 12 hour period, they will post a total on Facebook and Twitter or you can call to make a credit card gift at 740-354-4612 on that day.

Each week from now until Oct. 15, The Portsmouth Daily Times will be highlighting the groups that you can gift, starting this week. Some of the nonprofit organizations that benefit from donations from Scioto Gives are: Operation Safety Net, The Scioto County Homeless Shelter, Community Partners of Shawnee Family Health Center, Inc., Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets, and The Paul E Johnson Fund.

Operation Safety Net, The Scioto County Homeless Shelter is a homeless shelter opened on October 6th, 1994, principally to serve homeless individuals and families in the deprived area of Southern Ohio, an economically distressed Appalachian county. We are the only homeless shelter in the county. The shelter is supported under the auspices of Scioto Christian Ministry, Inc. The shelter itself does not operate on religious or sectarian principles or causes. The shelter strictly adheres to the Ohio Basic Standards for Emergency Shelter which dictates that religion and religious causes are excluded from shelter functions, our organization is not a religious, political, or sectarian organization.

Operation Safety Net offers and advances opportunities for self-determination, self-help, and cooperation among people with limited resources by making available a temporary, safe, secure, clean, and wholesome environment in which to reestablish their independence and self-esteem while coping with the traumatic tragedy of homelessness.The shelter is supported under the auspices of the parent organization, Scioto Christian Ministry, Inc. (the governing body) through private donations, fund raising activities. Since we are an umbrella agency of Scioto Christian Ministry, Inc., we are included in their Federal Tax Exemption status.

The mission of Operation safety Net, a caring family oriented facility which recognizes and addresses the need for a safe, yet motivational, educational, and inspirational environment is to ensure a good quality short term stay during an individuals or family’s crisis transitional period. Our program alleviates homelessness and hunger by fostering a development of networks to provide emergency housing, meals, showers/bathing facilities, programs, career planning, education enrichment referrals, budget management, job club, and Rapid Re-Housing whereby we pay deposits and rents for clients moving out of shelter. These components help clients who are below the poverty level to become productive citizens in the community who thrive rather than just survive. Our major objective is to be here/there as a safety net to aid households in their quest in establishing/reestablishing their lives in a “Home” where families are treated as guests, and individuals are accepted as they are.

Community Partners of Shawnee Family Health Center, Inc. – Community Partners is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with behavioral health care needs by raising and granting funds to support the communities of Adams, Lawrence, and Scioto Counties.

Funds raised by Community Partners help people impacted with mental illness lead more enjoyable and comfortable lives by meeting specific needs. The organization is run and overseen by a Board of Directors made up of individuals from the community as well as SFHC staff.

In recent years, Community Partners has granted funds that have been used to provide the following services: Gas cards to assist clients to and from appointments, Birth Certificates and legal IDs for clients with mental illness, Shoes/boots for people with mental illness, School supplies and backpacks for children with serious emotional disturbances, Socialization events/activities for Adult and child client, Summer activities for children with serious emotional disturbances, Backpacks and hygiene kits for homeless individuals with mental illness, Snacks for clinic lobbies, Supplies & educational material for diabetic clients, Patient Appreciation Month (May), Donations to the annual Suicide Awareness & Prevention 5K.

Scioto Gives helps Community Partners continue to provide these essential supplies and services to people with mental illness in our community.

Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets provides a home for those cats and dogs from Scioto County that have been abandoned, often abused, and many times injured or ill. Our mission statement is threefold:

1. To provide shelter for abandoned, unwanted and often abused companion dogs and cats;

2. To provide an affordable spay/neuter program for dogs and cats of low-income families; and

3. To teach humane principles for the prevention of animal cruelty.

We began to keep records of these animals in 2004 when a few cats and dogs were housed at the Shawnee Animal Clinic. After construction of our new shelter, we opened our doors to 43 cats and 32 dogs on September 30, 2006. Now, fourteen (14) years later, we have provided services for many animals as shown by these statistics for the years from 2004 – 2019: We have sheltered more than 17,000 cats and dogs. We have adopted about 12,000 of them into homes. We have transferred over 4,400 adult dogs and puppies to shelters for immediate adoptions in mostly northern and eastern states where they are easily adopted into homes. We have returned about 200 cats and dogs to their owners who lost them. We have spayed/neutered more than 23,000 cats and dogs from the shelter as well as those from low-income families in Scioto County. Additionally, we hold Cat Neuter Days to neuter male cats for $20 per cat.

In addition to housing and neutering the animals that arrive at the shelter, we provide required testing and vaccinations for communicable diseases and provide needed medical attention for those that are injured or ill. The shelter provides a service to our community by caring for pets of those who love them but may be unable to care properly for them. Our commitment to the betterment of our society is our devotion to our community’s animal companions.

The Paul E Johnson Fund benefits Main Street Portsmouth beautification efforts in downtown Portsmouth. The group manages nearly every flower and decorative element in the downtown.

The group developed the latest Alexandria Park design and continues to maintain it, assists the Portsmouth Shade Tree Commission in maintaining the city tree population, assists in odd jobs circled around Tracy Park, and oversees the maintenance of the Roy Roger’s Esplanade. They also maintain public hotspots, such as the Front Street pots along the floodwall, the City Building, and flower pots around the County Courthouse.

Their work also includes the planting and maintenance of 64 hanging baskets; 63 flower pots and urns in public spaces, another 47 floral pots in front of local business; tree wells; parks and hotspots. There are seasonal holiday displays on the Esplanade, Tracy Park, and in front of the City Building. They also recently finished the new pocket park on Second Street, a courtyard called 535 Second, which preserved a free-standing façade and made a beautiful space out of the previous disaster. Not counting new development, which the group has consistently managed for years, their maintenance fund alone costs over $30,000. All of this works towards a beautiful and inviting downtown Portsmouth and made possible due to donors and volunteers.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights