16 new cases reported

SCIOTO — During the past 24-hours, the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported 16 new positive COVID-19 cases for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 622 for the county since the outbreak of the virus on April 4, 2020.

The health departments said the increase in numbers is due to community spread and has not been traced back to any one place or event.

The health departments also reported Tuesday that 16 more people who previously tested positive for the virus, have recovered, bringing the total of recoveries to 495 people over the course of the pandemic.

One additional hospitalization was reported today bringing the total to 54 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains on a Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

The health departments urge everyone to wear a mask in public, continue to practice good hygiene and continue to social distance.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_COVID19-October-6-2020.jpg