Commissioners hold Tuesday session

SCIOTO- The Scioto County Commissioners held their regularly scheduled Tuesday session at the courthouse. Commissioners Cathy Coleman and Mike Crabtree passed the following six items on their agenda:

Approving Minutes of Oct. 1, 2020

Request for Appropriations of Funds

Miscellaneous Reports

Approving Payments/Various Funds Docket, Then and Now Certificates and Moral Obligations

Request for Appropriation Transfer of Funds

2020 CARES Act Capital Replacement Certification Update of Monthly Invoices

Access Scioto County Coordinator Barbara Setser reported the invoice for the public transportation service, which provides rides for the entire county and South Shore, Kentucky, in the total of $131,013.

The Commissioners will reconvene on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 9:30. The meeting is not open to the public, but can be viewed live on their Facebook page.

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

