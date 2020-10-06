Lucasville shows law enforcement support

LUCASVILLE — Troy Gahm and Jerry Jones are supporting local law enforcement with a big statement.

Drivers along U.S. 23 in Lucasville will soon see a large “Blue Lives Matter” sign coming in and out of the town. The sign that will be placed along the busy roadway will show visitors and residents just how much Scioto County supports its police on the former Save-a-Lot sign.

“We were looking for a sponsor for our old Save-a-Lot sign since we have a new one here at Gahm’s Market,” Owner Troy Gahm said. “We had a community member. Jerry Jones ask if we would be interested in doing a “Blue Lives Matter” sign instead.”

Gahm shared that he thought it would be a good idea if they could raise money for the sign. Starting on social media, Gahm and Jones shared the idea about the sign and raised the money needed in only two days.

“The response from the community was truly amazing,” Gahm said.

Gahm stated more than 27,000 cars travel along the stretch of U.S. 23 a week, where the sign will be and is excited to see it go up on the former Save-a-Lot sign.

“We want to show everyone we support our Highway Patrol, Portsmouth Police, Scioto County Sheriffs and the many others,” Gahm said. “We all need to support each other and support them.”

On Tuesday, Gahm, along with several law enforcement members, gathered in front of the Gahm’s Market to unveil the new double-sided sign. The sign which is 20 feet in width and 6 feet in height, will remain up in Lucasville for a whole year.

“It is just a good symbol of this community, and that we support each other,” Gahm said.

For Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer, the sign is extra special. Brewer, who grew up in Lucasville, shared she is happy to see her community back the blue.

“I was shocked when Troy first called me and told me about this,” Brewer said. “I just love that the community supports us the way they do.”

Brewer shared while some law enforcement doesn’t have the support of their communities, she is glad that Scioto County stands with all the law enforcement agencies in the county and came together to bring the sign to a reality.

“This doesn’t just stand for local police, but all law enforcement including Portsmouth, Scioto County Sheriffs, OSP, Shawnee State University Police, New Boston Police, we are all in this together.

Gahm said the sign should be installed sometime this upcoming weekend and remain for all to see throughout the year.

Troy Gahm, along with several law enforcement members, gathered in front of the Gahm's Market to unveil the new double-sided sign.

