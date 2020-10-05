Scioto Foundation reportsUCAN progress for 2020

SCIOTO — The Scioto Foundation presented a progress report for the 12th year of its UCAN (University/College Access Network) program when the UCAN Advisory Committee, composed of area high school guidance counselors and school administrators, gathered on ZOOM for its annual fall meeting recently.

Despite an unusual school year shortened considerably by the Covid-19 pandemic, financial records show that most school systems made strides in raising funds for their endowment funds invested at the Scioto Foundation aided by a $25,000 match offered by SF. Ten out of twelve of the Scioto County school districts participating in UCAN raised a total of $36,144 for the 2019-2020 academic year. With an additional match of $24,939.36 from the Foundation, a grand total of $61,083.36 went into school endowment funds. Notre Dame led the way in funds raised with $10,180.00, earning a match of$7,024.20 and a total of $17,204.20 for its UCAN/Oberling Family ND Scholarship Fund.

Data for the twelve-year period shows that the 12 Scioto County school systems, plus five UCAN Neighbor schools, have awarded scholarships in the amount of $591,760 to 730 students. As of December 31, 2019, the market value of UCAN schools’ endowment funds raised since 2008 when the program began now stands at $2,262.938.58.

The Scioto Foundation has now provided 135 mini-grants totaling $157.763.75 to assist schools and students with college preparedness activities and given stipends to 146 teachers to assist with Advanced Placement Summer Institute training or APSI. To date, 3,583 students in

the UCAN schools have been enrolled in advanced placement courses and through 2019, 4,916 have taken advanced placement tests for college credit.

Although the Scioto Foundation’s annual UCAN Go to College Night had to be cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, SF’s UCAN Advisor Christy Wilcox and the SF staff encourage all seniors or interested underclass students to take advantage of the numerous Virtual College Exploration webinars being offered on-line by the Ohio Association for College Admission Counseling through November. The programs “provide students with a wealth of college search information, allow them to browse and learn about different colleges and ask questions of admissions counselors,” according to OACAC. Students can register for the webinars at http://oacac.org/student-registration.

Wilcox also encourages students and counselors to contact her for information on a wide range of college preparedness topics. She may be reached at Christy@thesciotofoundation.org.

UCAN school advisors and counselors were also informed that the Foundation’s on-line scholarship applications will available on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. and students have until 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, 2021 to complete and submit them. Again the Scioto Foundation will offer over $500,000 in scholarship awards to area students.

Additional information about the Scioto Foundation’s UCAN program may be obtained by contacting SF Executive Director Kim Cutlip or Donor Services Program Manager Patty Tennant at (740) 354-4612.