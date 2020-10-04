SOMC Cruisin’ Pink t-shirts for sale

PORTSMOUTH — The Cruisin’ Pink T-shirt Sale is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. on October 1 at the SOMC Friends Center parking lot. T-shirts and lanterns will be available for purchase at the sale.

T-shirts are $12 each, 3/4 length baseball sleeve are $20 each and lanterns are $5 each. All proceeds from the Cruisin’ Pink T-shirt sale benefit the SOMC Cancer Compassion Fund.

Individual T-shirt and lantern sales will be drive-thru/walk-up only. Locations for t-shirt sales are:

SOMC Friends Center

1202 18th Street, Portsmouth, OH

October 1st – 9th | Monday – Friday

7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings

1611 Chillicothe Street, Portsmouth, OH

October 3rd | Saturday

Noon – 4 p.m.

SOMC LIFE Center – Lucasville

10617 US-23, Lucasville, OH

October 3rd | Saturday

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

SOMC Wheelersburg Family Health Center

8770 Ohio River Road, Wheelersburg, OH

(across the street)

October 3rd | Saturday

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Credit, debit or checks will be the only forms of payment accepted. All checks should be made payable to the SOMC Compassion Fund. All sales are final. No exchanges or returns will be available.

If you plan on purchasing for a large group of 10 or more, you may request order forms and return orders through SOMCpaintitpink@gmail.com or fax 740-356-7196.