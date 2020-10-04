Southern Ohio Walk to End Alzheimer’s slated for Oct. 17

PORTSMOUTH — Purple Alzheimer’s shirts will be seen all over Southern Ohio on Oct. 17 as participants in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s show their support for Alzheimer’s research, care and support.

Walkers participating in the 2020 Southern Ohio Walk to End Alzheimer’s will also have new tools to enhance the Walk experience.

Registration is now open for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s that draws walkers from Scioto, Pike, Gallia and Lawrence counties. While the Alzheimer’s Association is not gathering a large crowd because of COVID-19 restrictions, participants are encouraged to walk individually in their neighborhoods to join the movement.

“We wanted to provide participants multiple ways to support the ongoing needs of families facing Alzheimer’s disease, so we have found a way for people to walk safely or people can just fundraise and make a donation without walking,” said Paula Kollstedt, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter. The goal is to raise $46,000.

Last year about 300 people participated in the Walk. This year’s Event Chair is Jamie Williams, who is the Activities Coordinator at the United Scioto Senior Activities Adult Day Center. Barb Pratt, former host of “Community Corner,” a talk show on WNXT-AM radio in Portsmouth, is the Honorary Chair.

The Walk Ceremony, with the traditional Promise Garden Ceremony, will occur at 9:45 a.m. and will be livestreamed. Shawnee State University will be the site of the view-only Promise Garden location from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Walk day.

People can go to alz.org/walk to register for the event. On Walk Day, participants are encouraged to:

· Log onto Mainstage, the event’s interactive online experience

· Livestream the opening Promise Garden Ceremony

· Walk in your neighborhood

· Track your steps using the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app

· Visit the Promise Garden location

The Southern Ohio Walk to End Alzheimer’s is one of six Walks the Greater Cincinnati Alzheimer’s Association is having this year. Last year more than 6,500 Tri-State residents participated in those Walk to End Alzheimer’s events. The Walk is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs. Alzheimer’s is a progressive, fatal disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think and plan. There are 220,000 Ohioans aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association is not gathering a large crowd because of COVID-19 restrictions, but participants are encouraged to walk individually in their neighborhoods to join the movement. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_Alz2.jpg The Alzheimer’s Association is not gathering a large crowd because of COVID-19 restrictions, but participants are encouraged to walk individually in their neighborhoods to join the movement.