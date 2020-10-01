County remains red, 17 new cases

SCIOTO —The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported 17 new positive COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The new cases bring the total to 567 for the county since the outbreak of the virus. The new cases are contributed to community spread and not to any one event or place.

The health departments also reported 14 more people who previously tested positive for the virus, have recovered, bringing the total of recoveries to 471 people through the course of the pandemic.

There were two additional hospitalizations reported Thursday bringing the total to 51 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three (Red) Public Health Emergency on the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

Scioto County met the same four of the seven indicators on the PHAS again this week including Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita; Indicator 2: New Cases Increase; Indicator 3: Non-Congregate Cases; and Indicator 5: Outpatient Visits.

Indicators that were not met by Scioto County this week included: Indicator 4: Emergency Department Visits; Indicator 6: Hospital Admissions; and Indicator 7: ICU Bed Occupancy.

The Level is based on data collected by the Ohio Department of Health during the past 14-day period.

