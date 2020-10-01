Indictments handed down

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on September 25 and returned 18 Public Indictments and One Secret Indictment. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:

Benny Ray Kilgore, jr., 38, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, 2 counts aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, abduction, burglary, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case, tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability and trafficking in heroin.

Anthony l. Louderback, 36, Chillicothe, Ohio, 2 counts aggravated murder, murder, burglary and tampering with evidence.

Cayne D. Lampkin, 19, Portsmouth, Ohio, burglary, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

Rhonda Price, 44, Otway, Ohio, arson.

Donald Lee Vest, 26, Otway, Ohio, arson.

James Angel Lee Spencer, 23, Somerville, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs.

Cory lee close, 36, Sorrento, Florida, receiving stolen property.

Robert Z. Kenard, 49, Portsmouth, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs.

Bobby Joe Swim, 38, Portsmouth, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs.

Robert B. Eller, 31, Portsmouth, Ohio, domestic violence.

Randy D. Grimmette, 33, New Boston, Ohio, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and possession of drugs.

Steven Michael Adams, jr., 20, Portsmouth, Ohio, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a defaced firearm.

Derek Michael Linkous, 28, New Boston, Ohio, possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jacquita Petty, 24, Detroit, Michigan, aggravated possession of drugs.

Steven I. Mullens, 28, McDermott, Ohio, possession of heroin.

Austin Wayne Fultz-Reeder, 21, Sciotoville, Ohio, 2 counts aggravated vehicular homicide.

Forest Joshua Malone, 39, Portsmouth, Ohio, obstructing official business.

Mitchell l. Craft, 50, Sciotoville, Ohio, possessing criminal tools, illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

