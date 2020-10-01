Valley High School Homecoming slated for Oct. 2, 2020

The Valley Indians will be celebrating their 2020 Football Homecoming on Friday, October 2nd at 6:45 p.m. prior to kickoff of the varsity game. The Indians will be hosting the Minford Falcons.

This year’s Homecoming Queen is Rylee Morrow. Rylee is the daughter of Scott & Lori Morrow of Lucasville. Rylee has participated in volleyball, track, basketball, National Honor Society, Indian Clover Tribe 4-H group, and green club. Rylee will be escorted by Andrew Andronis and Devin Wiley. Andrew is the son of Mark & Vicki Andronis of Lucasville. Devin is the son of Mike & Dawn Wiley of Lucasville.

The 1st Senior Attendant is Keylee Robinson. Keylee is the daughter of Sean & Bridgett Robinson. She will be escorted by Nick Mowery, son of Phil & Jessica Mowery of Lucasville.

The 2nd Senior Attendant is Brooklynn Weeks. Brooklynn is the daughter of Eric & Bethany Weeks of Lucasville and Jessica & Jeremy German of Lucasville. She will be escorted by Blake Wood, son of Dawn Wood of Lucasville.

SCCTC Attendant is Anna-Marie Elliott. Anna-Marie is the daughter of Heather and the late Kevin Elliot of Wheelersburg. She will be escorted by Tanner Mefford, son of Missy Mefford and Kendale Mefford of Portsmouth.

Junior Attendant is Ella Rogers. Ella is the daughter of David & Vonda Rogers of Lucasville. She will be escorted by Chase Ruby, son of Jason & Debi Ruby of Lucasville.

Sophomore Attendant is Lucie Ashkettle. Lucie is the daughter of Brandi Ashkettle and Matt Ashkettle. She will be escorted by Colton Buckle, son of Tim & Leslie Buckle of Lucasville.

Freshman Attendant is Emilie Johnson. Emilie is the daughter of Andy & Carey Johnson of Lucasville. She will be escorted by Cody Metzler, son of Gabe & Noelle Metzler of Minford.

Anna-Marie Elliott – Valley High School/SCCTC Attendant https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_thumbnail_anna-marie-elliott-28×40-banner.jpg Anna-Marie Elliott – Valley High School/SCCTC Attendant Submitted Photos Lucie Ashkettle – Valley High School Sophomore Attendant https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_thumbnail_lucie-ashkettle-final-homecoming-1-.jpg Lucie Ashkettle – Valley High School Sophomore Attendant Submitted Photos Ella Rogers – Valley High School Junior Attendant https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_thumbnail_ella-rogers-final-homecoming.jpg Ella Rogers – Valley High School Junior Attendant Submitted Photos Emilie Johnson – Valley High School Freshman Attendant https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_thumbnail_emilie-johnson-final-homecoming-1-.jpg Emilie Johnson – Valley High School Freshman Attendant Submitted Photos Brooklynn Weeks – Valley High School 2nd Senior Attendant https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_thumbnail_brooklynn-weeks-final-homecoming.jpg Brooklynn Weeks – Valley High School 2nd Senior Attendant Submitted Photos Keylee Robinson – Valley High School 1st Senior Attendant https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_thumbnail_keylee-robinson-final-homecoming.jpg Keylee Robinson – Valley High School 1st Senior Attendant Submitted Photos Rylee Morrow – Valley High School Homecoming Queen https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/10/web1_thumbnail_rylee-morrow-final-homecoming.jpg Rylee Morrow – Valley High School Homecoming Queen Submitted Photos

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights