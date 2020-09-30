Road work schedule week of Oct. 5

SCIOTO — Darren LeBrun, Scioto County Engineer, released the work schedule for the Engineer’s Departemnt for the week of October 5-8, weather permitting.

COUNTY CREW WORK

ROAD CLOSURES-County crews will be replacing culverts.

Flatwood-Fallen Timber Rd. (CR184) in Jefferson Township at the 0.560 mile marker between Evelyn Ave. and Blue Run Twp. will be closed Monday, October 5th from 7:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.

Flatwood-Fallen Timber Rd. (CR184) in Jefferson Township at the 1.878 and 2.86 mile markers between Millers Run-Back Run and Nelson will be closed Monday, October 5th from 11:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.

Burns Hollow Rd. (CR174) in Jefferson Township at the 1.139 and 1.596 mile markers between Ruth and Candy Run will be closed Tuesday, October 6th from 7:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.

Millers Run-Fallen Timber Rd. (CR26) in Jefferson Township at the 4.692 mile marker between Sherborne and McLaughlin will be closed Tuesday, October 6th from 1:00 P.M. to 4:30 P.M.

Dace Rd. (CR59) in Valley Township at the 0.041, 0.359, 0.425 and 0.850 mile markers between Millers Run-Fallen Timber and Cockrell’s Run will be closed Wednesday, October 7th and Thursday, October 8th from 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.

Morris Lane (CR54) in Jefferson Township at the 1.574 mile marker between Evelyn and Blue Run Twp. will be closed Thursday, October 8th from 12:00 P.M. to 4:30 P.M.

ROAD REPAIR

Mt. Hope Rd. (CR35) in Brush Creek and Rarden Townships Monday, October 5th through Wednesday, October 7th

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.

MOWING

Candy Run Rd., Burns Hollow Rd. and Morris Lane Rd. in Jefferson Township.

Milldale Rd. in Harrison & Porter Townships.

Bonser Run Rd. in Clay & Harrison Townships.

Lucasville-Minford Rd. and Blue Run Rd. in Jefferson & Madison Townships.

Bennett School House Rd. in Bloom & Harrison Townships.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.