Scioto Gives slated for Oct. 15

Scioto Gives – What an exciting day for giving! – Oct. 15, 2020, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The region is filled with nonprofit organizations that put in countless hours of work year-round to make the area a better place. From assisting homeless people to homeless pets, from education to artistic opportunities and everything between, it is that time of year again for many of these organizations to reap the benefits of matched donations at the Scioto Foundation.

The Scioto Foundation offers many opportunities for community development, from scholarships to watching over endowment funds. They will be matching incoming donations to their registered 35 nonprofit organization accounts this year with the annual Scioto Gives event, set for Oct. 15.

This year they have upped their matching money to $50,000. Contributors have 12 hours to make a donation between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Throughout the 12 hour period, they will post a total on Facebook and Twitter or you can call to make a credit card gift at 740-354-4612 on that day.

Each week from now until Oct. 15, The Portsmouth Daily Times will be highlighting the groups that you can gift, starting this week. Some of the nonprofit organizations that benefit from donations from Scioto Gives are: The South Central Ohio Educational Service Center’s Gifted Services Department, Portsmouth Area Arts Council, Friends of Scioto DD, Deaf Services Center (DSC), The University College Network (UCAN).

The South Central Ohio Educational Service Center’s Gifted Services Department serves 14 local school districts and provides programs that individual school districts likely could not provide alone. Our programs include the following: Artist-in-Residency, Youth Art Month Exhibition at the Portsmouth Public Library, Memory Project (high school students create realistic portraits for children living in orphanages around the world), Visually Literate High School Art Exhibition at Shawnee State University, High School Academic Competitions, Middle School and Jr. High Quiz Bowl Tournaments, Scioto County Honors Music Festival, Youth MAX Leadership Training, Scioto County Science Day, District Mock Trial, Scioto County Spelling Bee, Mentorship Program for high school juniors and seniors, and a Summer Enrichment Scholarship Program for gifted students (grades 5-11). We also participate in the biennial Books Build Bridges Program which provides books for local students and brings in a speaker associated with the book that is chosen. These programs are supported annually through grants and donations from our local community.

The Scioto Gives Program will provide funds to help support the future of our programs; giving through this program is an investment in the future. We must still continue to raise funds for our immediate needs to keep our programs running, but the endowment fund will enable us to build stability for our programs in the future. We are very thankful for those who so generously donate to our programs and to the Scioto Foundation for creating the Scioto Gives Program, which provides a wonderful opportunity for the community to make an investment in our future.

The mission of the Portsmouth Area Arts Council is to integrate the arts into the lives of children and families and to encourage the appreciation of the arts and cultural heritage of the region. PAAC is also the parent organization of the Portsmouth Area Children’s Theatre, a production company for student actors ages 6-18.

PAAC prides itself on offering accessible programming to our community. Our student matinees are just $3 per seat, ensuring that area schools have access to quality and curriculum connected performances. We also provide free participation to all students in our Children’s Theatre productions. By contributing to PAAC’s endowment through Scioto Gives, you are supporting high quality and educational arts experiences for local youth. We could not do what we do without the support of the Scioto Foundation and our community!

Friends of Scioto DD-Friends of Scioto DD is a 501(c)3 organization that offers a financial safety net for individuals served by SCDD during times of emergency. Individuals must be receiving services through Scioto County DD and can apply for help through their Service & Support Administrator.

The funds are reserved for assisting with individual’s health, wellness, and involvement in the community when other funds are not available or cannot be disbursed in a timely manner. So far, Friends of Scioto DD has assisted individuals with emergency vehicle repairs, moving costs, repairs to mobility devices, and home and vehicle modifications, to name a few.

