5 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported five new positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The new cases bring the total to 533 for the county since the outbreak of the virus on April 4, 2020.

The health departments also reported four more people, who previously tested positive for the virus, have recovered bringing the total of recoveries to 457 through the course of the pandemic.

There were no additional hospitalization reported Tuesday so the total stays at 49 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains on Level 3 (Red) the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

In order to go to Level 4 (Purple), Scioto would have to meet 6 of the 7 indicators on the ODH PHAS two weeks in a row. So far no Ohio County has gone to Level 4.

In order to go back to Level 2 (Orange), Scioto would have to meet less than 4 of the 7 indicators on the ODH PHAS during the past week.

