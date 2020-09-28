One week until voting registration deadline: What you need to know

SCIOTO- With the deadline for voting registration fast approaching, the Portsmouth Daily Times wants to remind its readers of where and how to make sure they are ready for election day on Nov. 3.
To cast a vote in the 2020 General Election, voters must submit their registration either by-mail, in-person, or online by Monday, Oct. 5. Early voting begins the next day at the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To register online, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s website states voters will need to provide the following:
- Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number
- Name
- Date of Birth
- Address
- Last four digits of your Social Security number
At the same website, voters can check their registration status, update their Ohio voting address, and request absentee ballots. By visiting the Scioto County Board of Elections website or office inside the courthouse, voters can request an absentee ballot, find out their polling location, and other information. According to SCBOE, absentee ballots must be received by election day at 7:30 p.m.
Expected to be a more popular option due to the coronavirus, nearly as many Scioto County voters have requested absentee ballots as during the 2016 General Election. SCBOE reported 7,991 absentee applications as of Sept. 25, compared to only 3,156 on the same day in 2016.
Even accounting for an earlier start, where applications were accepted beginning July 28 this year instead of Aug. 26, 2016, the Board received 5,707 requests.
Notably, the gap between Democrats and Republicans is much more narrow in the county, where there have been 2,046 Democratic ballots and 2,339 Republican ballots. That difference was over 1,000 in 2016. Republicans carried the county in 2016, winning in all contested races by mostly significant margins.
Sample ballots can be found on the SCBOE website. These are the local candidates:
- U.S. Representative Second District: Jamie M. Castle, Democrat, Brad Wenstrup, Republican
- Ohio Senate 14th District: Terry Johnson, Republican, Ryan Ottney, Democrat
- Ohio Representative 90th District: Brian Baldridge, Republican
- Scioto County Commissioner 01/02/2021: Cathy Coleman, Republican, John McHenry, Democrat
- Scioto County Commissioner 01/03/2021: Mike Crabtree, Republican, Matt Seifert, Democrat
- Scioto County Prosecuting Attorney: Shane Tieman, Republican
- Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas: Kathy Shupert, Republican
- Sheriff: David Thoroughman, Republican
- Scioto County Recorder: Gail Alley, Democrat
- Scioto County Treasurer: William Ogg, Democrat
- Scioto County Engineer: Darren LeBrun, Republican
- Coroner: Darren Adams, Republican
- Ohio Board of Education 10th District: Mary Binegar, Brendan Shea
- Judge of the Court of Appeals 4th District: Peter Abele
- Judge of the Court of Appeals: Stacy Brooks, Kristy Wilkin
- Judge of the Court of Common Pleas: Mark Kuhn
- Judge of the Court of Common Pleas: Howard Harcha
- Judge of the Court of Common Please Juvenile/Probate: Alan Lemons
- City of Portsmouth Flood Defense System Renewal Levy
