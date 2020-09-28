Fall events canceled at Shawnee State Park

SCIOTO — 2020 has had its shares of ups and downs and with this has come many cancellations of events, and Shawnee State Park has found themselves having to cancel things that many people in the community look forward to every year.

Shawnee State Park released the following press release to the Portsmouth Daily Times:

”Shawnee State Park regretfully announces we must cancel all October 2020 special events. This includes Smokey Bear Fire Prevention Weekend, Halloween Campout, Un-Haunted Forest and Fall Hike. There will be no organized activities for these special event weekends. The Nature Center will remain closed for the rest of the 2020 season. Our campground and all restroom/shower facilities will remain open with a limited number of users at any one time.

If you choose to cancel your camping reservations for one of these special event weekends, please contact the campground directly at 740-858-4561 or the park office at 740-858-6652.

You MUST contact us before your day of check-in to be issued a full refund. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing you in 2021!”

Once again, the Coronavirus has taken events that children especially enjoy. Some of the fun things Shawnee has done in the past for the Halloween Campout have been free hayrides, carved and decorated pumpkin contests, campsite decoration contest, Trick-or-Treating of campers only, costume contests for children and pets too. It is no wonder people come from all around to the campground and come year after year.

The forest has such beautiful fall foliage and the tour that was the Un-Haunted Forest and Fall Hike was one people also looked forward to doing. Many of our children will also miss out visiting the Nature Center, a place where kids have enjoyed visiting with their families and also many schools would bring children to visit.

Although special events are canceled, the forest is still open to the public and guests can still visit the lodge at the park. You can also still have you own hikes and walks to view on your own.

Hopefully, just like other events this year, the Park will be able to have future events and that by next year, they can once again, have these wonderful Fall events again.

An example of a campsite decoration in a past year for the Halloween events at Shawnee State Park https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_Shawnee-at-Halloween-1.jpg An example of a campsite decoration in a past year for the Halloween events at Shawnee State Park Courtesy Photos A photo that shows what beautiful Fall foliage there is to view at Shawnee State Park. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_Shawnee-Fall-Color_hero-1.jpg A photo that shows what beautiful Fall foliage there is to view at Shawnee State Park. Courtesy Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights