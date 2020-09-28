15 new cases through weekend, 12 recovered

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported Monday that since last Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, there have been 15 new positive COVID-19 cases for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 528 for the county since the outbreak of the virus on April 4, 2020.

The health departments also reported since last Friday that 12 more people who previously tested positive for the virus, have recovered, bringing the total of recoveries to 453 people through the course of the pandemic.

There were two additional hospitalizations reported since last Friday bringing the total to 48 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains on a Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_COVID-19-September-28-2020.jpg