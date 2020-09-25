SOMC is Cruisin Pink

PORTSMOUTH — Even with COVID-19, SOMC Cancer Center will still bring awareness to breast cancer like it has been doing for many years.

Originally going to be set-up at the campus of Shawnee State University and working with them for the event this year, have changed those plans due to COVID, but the event will still go on just differently.

“Just like everything in 2020, this year’s event will look completely different. Decorate your vehicle in honor of breast cancer awareness month, wear your pink and join us for a fun night of cruisin’ the streets of Portsmouth. Cruise around town and enjoy some fun socializing from the safety of your vehicle. We ask that everyone remain in their vehicle,” SOMC Cancer Center posted.

The SOMC Cancer Center is planning to present Cruisin’ Pink in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the month of October. Speaking with Wendi Waugh, Director of the Cancer Services, she said that they just had to change plans yesterday, due to Scioto County moving into red for COVID. Up until today, they had planned on starting at Shawnee State University and give everyone who participated, directions and end up back there for a ceremony. However, being in the red has made that even not possible, but have no fear, they have just adjusted their plans and are not giving up on Cruisin’ Pink.

“We will not gather at SSU before or afterward. We are going to make a pink road through town and we are going to have a suggested cruise route and ask everybody to stay socially distanced in their car,” Waugh said. “We will have some pink characters and signs all around the route, asking people to honk and make some noise. We basically, well, imagine the birthday parties you see on Facebook with the COVID driveby parties, we are going to have a giant community pink celebration.”

Waugh continued, “We are going to be driving around the cruise block and this is the one opportunity that everybody is invited to the parade. We want everybody to cruise, celebrate and make some noise for the cure and make some noise for our community. We are still going to have a car decorating, but there will not be a competition because we cannot really stop the cars and get information we would need. Dress up pink, think pink and drive the cruise.”

Waugh added, “The lanterns will still be on sale and all the proceeds will go to the Cancer Compassion Fund, which supports all patients under active cancer treatment, it does not have to be breast cancer. The lanterns will be placed all around the cancer center and will be all there on Kinney’s Lane in front of the cancer center. If they purchase a lantern, they can take it home and decorate it or they can put it out that day and we’ll make sure that it’s lit, or they can make their own lantern and put it in front of the center in honor of, or memory of, or just for the cure. You might also see The Pink Panther or Hello Kitty out waving at people that evening.”

Waugh said that it was funny how COVID has taken so much away from us and the past two years launching the lanterns at Hillview has been wonderful, but she thinks this year has launched creativity for an event that involves everyone and she is very excited. She said that this year, these survivors are in the cars and they are in the parade.

Kick-off your cruise at 6 p.m. in the streets of Portsmouth. They plan to have a route set up and The Portsmouth Daily Times will print that before the event.

A live WNXT Radio Remote will rev up the party. Tune in to 99.3 and you will be able to all listen to the same music and they will be having some guests talk about why they do what they are doing.

Waugh concluded with, “We’re gonna keep these engines revving and nothing is to stop us. We have to honor those loved ones that have passed, we have to fight for those currently in the battle and we are wishing for a cure.”

SOMC’S Light it up pink for breast cancer awareness this year is going to be Pink Cruisin, but looks to be fun for all. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_Cruisin-Pink.jpg SOMC’S Light it up pink for breast cancer awareness this year is going to be Pink Cruisin, but looks to be fun for all. Courtesy Photo

