1 death reported Friday; 5 new cases

SCIOTO —The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported one more death in association with COVID-19 Friday.

The patient was a 76-year-old male. Scioto EMA and the Health Departments offer their condolences to the family.

The additional death brings the total to nine for the county during the pandemic of people who have died in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department also reported five new cases since Thursday. The new cases bring the total to 513 since the start of the outbreak.

There were six additional recoveries reported by the health departments Friday bringing the number of recoveries to 441 throughout the course of the pandemic.

There was one additional hospitalization reported Friday bringing the total to 46 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. The number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. The next local COVID-19 update will be on Monday, September 28, 2020.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_COVID-19-September-25-2020.jpg