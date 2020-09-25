Crabtree 1st Ohio Honorary School Board Member

LUCASVILLE — Mr. Carl Crabtree was voted in by a unanimous vote on Sept. 17, 2020, to become the first Valley Local School Board Honorary member.

The prestigious honor was bestowed upon Crabtree with respect and recognition by the current Board of Education.

After being elected in November of 1967, Crabtree served on the Valley Board for the next 52 consecutive years. This record setting tenure of Crabtree has been recognized throughout Southeast Ohio. The knowledge and character traits Crabtree has demonstrated for many years will be missed.

Crabtree exemplified the role of a board member in many fashions; from being seen at numerous sporting events, listening to his constituents, providing guidance and input on critical decisions, supporting the staff, and being genuine to all of the Lucasville community.

Crabtree is welcome to attend any board meeting and sit with the current members. Crabtree will have the opportunity to discuss and offer advice on topics to the other board members, he will not have voting privileges. The honor is well deserved and was spearheaded by the current board and president, Troy Gahm. All involved with the district look forward to Crabtree’s presence at future meetings and welcome him once again to bestow his vast knowledge of the district upon the group.

“I’ve known Carl Crabtree for over 40 years. He has been and will continue to be a staple of the Valley community. His love of Valley sports is unprecedented. He is by far the toughest man I have personally known. It is only fitting that the man who set the record for years on a school board, be the first honorary school board member in Ohio. His wisdom and experience will serve our school in this capacity as long as he lives. It has been my pleasure to serve the Valley Board of Education with him these last 13 years. Congratulations my friend,” stated current Valley Board of Education president, Troy Gahm.

Crabtree has also been inducted into the Valley Board of Education Hall of Fame. The induction took place Aug. 20, 2020. After an unprecedented career as a Valley Board of Education for 52 consecutive years, the honor was very deserving. Crabtree has been a staple at sporting events for many years. His love and dedication to the district will not be forgotten.

Carl was awarded a 50-year service award by the Ohio School Boards Association in 2018. The continuous service through the time of over 50 years on the school board is typical for the Crabtree family. Carl and his family have provided support to the Lucasville community for many years. Carl has had the unique opportunity to see, with a front row seat on the stage, his children and many grandchildren graduate from the Valley Local Schools.

Mr. Carl Crabtree served on the Valley School Board for 52 years. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/09/web1_Carl-Crabtree-2-.jpg Mr. Carl Crabtree served on the Valley School Board for 52 years. Submitted Photo

Staff Report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights