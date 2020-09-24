WHEELERSBURG — Wheelersburg High School Football Homecoming will take place Friday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. in the afternoon at Ed Miller Stadium. The theme of Homecoming is “All of the Stars”.

Reigning as Homecoming Queen is Carly Young. She is the daughter of Josh and Jill Young. Carly will be escorted by Senior football captains Gage Adkins, son of Jeremy and Jessica Adkins; Chase Conley, son of Rod and Jackie Conley; Camron Griffey, grandson of Carl Patrick; and Jay Holsinger, son of Rob and Amy Holsinger.

Payton Walker is the Senior attendant. She is the daughter of Leighann Burchett and Roger Walker. Payton will be escorted by Zachary Mays, son of Rick and Michelle Mays.

The Junior attendant is Ireland Deck. She is the daughter of Mark and Deana Scaff. She will be escorted by Casey Doerr, son of Bryan and Michael Doerr.

Madie Mays is the Sophomore attendant. She is the daughter of Rick and Michelle Mays. Madie will be escorted by Caleb Miller, son of Sean and Mindy Miller.

The Freshman attendant is Brooklynn Howard. She is the daughter of Ralph Howard and Chassidy Malone. She will be escorted by Creed Warren, son of Patrick and Michele Warren.

Due to recent health guidelines, there will be no Homecoming dance.