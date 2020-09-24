14 new cases, Scioto County moved to Level 3 Red

SCIOTO —The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported 14 new positive COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The new cases bring the total to 508 for the county since the outbreak of the virus on April 4, 2020. On Thursday, Scioto County moved back to a Level Three (Red) Public Health Emergency on the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) Public Health Advisory System.

Level Three (Red) means a county has met four or five of the seven indicators of the ODH Public Health Advisory System and there is very high exposure and spread of COVID-19 in the county. The population is urged to limit activities as much as possible and follow current health orders.

The health departments also reported five more people, who previously tested positive for the virus, have recovered bringing the total of recoveries to 435 during the course of the pandemic.

There were no additional hospitalizations reported Thursday so the total stays at 45 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County moved to Level 3 or Red on Thursday on the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) Public Health Advisory System. This is the second time since the inception of the ODH Public Health Advisory System that Scioto County has been at Level Three (Red). The first time was on Thursday, July 16, 2020. The county spent two weeks at Level Three (Red) before returning to Level Two Orange on July 30, 2020.

Along with recommendations from Levels One and Two, Level Three adds these recommendations:

Decrease in-person interactions with others

Consider necessary travel only

Limit attending gathering of any number

